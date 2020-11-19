https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/charlie-brown-holiday-specials-will-air-tv-backlash/

(THE WEEK) – Apple sure got a lot of grief over the Charlie Brown holiday specials’ departure from broadcast TV – but now, the tradition will continue after all.

On Wednesday, Apple announced a deal to air “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on PBS this year, The Associated Press reports. The Thanksgiving special is scheduled to air on Nov. 22, while the Christmas special will air on Dec. 13.

Apple had announced last month that Apple TV+ would stream the Charlie Brown specials for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, though viewers would be able to watch them without a subscription for a few days. But the news prompted backlash online considering this would be the first time in almost six decades that the specials wouldn’t air on television, CBS News reports. They had in recent years been airing annually on ABC. The Halloween special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” ultimately never aired on broadcast TV last month, AP notes.

