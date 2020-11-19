https://noqreport.com/2020/11/19/confidence-exudes-from-trump-attorneys-during-press-conference-laying-out-evidence/

Last week, one of President Trump’s attorneys, Sidney Powell, promised to “release the Kraken.” Today, we got a preview of what the Kraken might be at a press conference held by Powell, the President’s lead attorney Rudy Giuliani, and Jenna Ellis. It was over an hour and a half and worth every minute.

Giuliani began by laying out anecdotal examples of massive amounts of evidence his team has of voter fraud. He specified Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia as having clear cases. He said Nevada, Arizona, and Wisconsin were being looked at as likely cases are being formed. He even said that New Mexico and Virginia were being examined to see if enough voter fraud could be proven to overturn those elections. Fox News reported some of the anecdotes Giuliani mentioned:

The former New York City mayor spoke to incidents in Pennsylvania where Republican poll watchers claimed they were not allowed to observe the counting process because they were kept too far away. A judge had ruled in their favor and ordered that they be permitted six feet away from the counting at a center in Philadelphia, but that was overturned after officials appealed.

Giuliani also claimed that while Pennsylvania does not allow absentee voters to fix any errors with their ballots, some were given that opportunity — but not those from Republican areas.

He cited sworn affidavits from cases in Pennsylvania and Michigan from poll workers who spoke about instructions from supervisors. One affidavit said that workers in Pennsylvania were instructed to assign ballots without names to random people, resulting in thousands of people in Pittsburgh showing up to the polls to find that votes had been cast in their names.

Powell then came on and laid out the technological targets being explored by the team. In particular, Dominion Voting Systems and others, which Giuliani had noted earlier as being controlled by foreign entities, were outlined by Powell. She briefly described the process by which these voting systems were designed specifically to steal elections. They use algorithms to “switch” votes when necessary, a point highlighted even before the election during our interview with Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney.

Ellis spoke briefly about the narrative being pushed by mainstream media. She predicted the press would report the evidence as insufficient while also saying the press conference was too long. She explained how mainstream media was hiding the truth from the American people, then lectured them on how real law works. This was more of an opening statement than a presentation of the actual case, she said, and predicted it would not be covered appropriately. As I noted on Twitter, there’s a reason the press conference was not covered live by most in the media.

The last thing anyone in mainstream media or the Democrat Party want the American people to see is this press conference. https://t.co/P4gkcyYpoc — Federalist 68 Rucker (@JDRucker) November 19, 2020

Trump-supporters have been growing impatient. Many have lost hope. But as the team of attorneys expressed, it has only been two weeks in a process that would normally take months if time permitted. They are going through mountains of documents, taking affidavits, and putting together the pieces of what appears to be a massive and coordinated attempt to defraud the nation.

One particularly inspiring moment was captured by The Gateway Pundit in which Powell made an impassioned proclamation:

Reactions on Twitter have been extremely positive from conservatives and outright unhinged from leftists. Anecdotally, I noticed comments on my own Tweets were uncannily outraged by my hot takes.

This press conference IS the Kraken! Giuliani, Powell, and Ellis are kicking ass! — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 19, 2020

Your selective tweets on this press conference are astounding. This isn’t journalism. It’s activism. https://t.co/OQCSNxw6uT — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 19, 2020

Sidney Powell calls on Dominion Voting Systems Employees to Step Forward – Speak Out on their Fraud! (VIDEO) @SidneyPowell1 @RealDonaldTrump via @gatewaypundit https://t.co/gkUxi88M18 — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) November 19, 2020

The Trump campaign press conference with @RudyGiuliani, @JennaEllisEsq, and @SidneyPowell1 is the most profound news conference in my life. Open your eyes America. All hell is going to break loose when they are proven right. — Derek Utley (@realDerekUtley) November 19, 2020

REPORTER: ➡️ “Americans should be ASTONISHED”… QUESTION: ➡️ “Is the country on the verge of an ELECTION BREAK DOWN?” ANSWER:➡️ “We’ve ALREADY HAD IT…” -Sidney Powell — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) November 19, 2020

Sydney Powell dropping bombs left and right. Holy heck. — Kambree (@KamVTV) November 19, 2020

The Trump vote was so overwhelming that it BROKE the algorithm! Hence why they had to stop the counting and bring in the dead of night drops going 100% to 0% in order to catch up! – @SidneyPowell1. — Kevin McCullough (@KMCRadio) November 19, 2020

The Q&A portion of the press conference was more contentious than usual as members of the media did their best to diffuse the bombshells laid out before the American people. But all attorneys involved handled the questions appropriately, even inserting levity at times while expressing righteous indignation at the blatant dishonest on display from the press.

There are those who have been losing hope in the truth coming out and making a difference against this coup attempt. One needs only watch this press conference to realize President Trump has a righteous victory within reach.

