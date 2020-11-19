https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/19/crikey-south-australia-police-tells-woman-shes-not-allowed-to-walk-her-dog-because-of-covid-19/
Meanwhile, in South Australia, walking your dog is now not allowed because of Covid-19:
Hey @SAPoliceNews for the sake of my stupid husband, who’s doing a #KarenFromBrighton moan, can you please broadcast very specific information about walking the dog. #lockdown
— Andrea (@intouchfornow) November 18, 2020
Hi Andrea, You cannot leave the house to walk the dog or to exercise.
— South Australia Police (@SAPoliceNews) November 18, 2020
What. The. F***:
Meanwhile, in the upside-down: https://t.co/aqS7yRpWyH
— Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) November 19, 2020
Of course, there’s no science to back this up:
This is ABSURD. There is absolutely no scientific justification for this. None.
— Cotton-headed Ninny Muggin (@justanurse25) November 19, 2020
What if the dog wears a mask?
Can the dog walk himself if he wears a mask? https://t.co/yxaTf2yjKL
— Dean Clark (@earldean71) November 19, 2020
And does this apply to all pets?
Can I walk my kangaroo? https://t.co/jv6ZeKLoLV
— Paul (@PaulSector2814) November 19, 2020
“We’re not this insane” in America. . . yet:
At least we aren’t this insane? https://t.co/6IctAmJhPd
— Julie Borowski (@JulieBorowski) November 19, 2020
NOBODY SHOW THIS TO GOV. CUOMO:
Governor Cuomo has this tweet on his vision board. https://t.co/R4XvjX0uN9
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 19, 2020
Once a penal colony, always a penal colony?
Y’all decide to switch back to a penal colony at some point without telling people? https://t.co/DU0XPpIogm
— Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) November 19, 2020
Screenshot for posterity:
Next time someone uses an example of how well Australia has handled the virus, remind them it’s because they’re prisoners in their homes. pic.twitter.com/OGxFEBTp8S
— Cotton-headed Ninny Muggin (@justanurse25) November 19, 2020
***