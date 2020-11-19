https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/19/crikey-south-australia-police-tells-woman-shes-not-allowed-to-walk-her-dog-because-of-covid-19/

Meanwhile, in South Australia, walking your dog is now not allowed because of Covid-19:

What. The. F***:

Of course, there’s no science to back this up:

What if the dog wears a mask?

And does this apply to all pets?

“We’re not this insane” in America. . . yet:

NOBODY SHOW THIS TO GOV. CUOMO:

Once a penal colony, always a penal colony?

Screenshot for posterity:

***

