https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/19/crikey-south-australia-police-tells-woman-shes-not-allowed-to-walk-her-dog-because-of-covid-19/

Meanwhile, in South Australia, walking your dog is now not allowed because of Covid-19:

Hey @SAPoliceNews for the sake of my stupid husband, who’s doing a #KarenFromBrighton moan, can you please broadcast very specific information about walking the dog. #lockdown — Andrea (@intouchfornow) November 18, 2020

Hi Andrea, You cannot leave the house to walk the dog or to exercise. — South Australia Police (@SAPoliceNews) November 18, 2020

What. The. F***:

Of course, there’s no science to back this up:

This is ABSURD. There is absolutely no scientific justification for this. None. — Cotton-headed Ninny Muggin (@justanurse25) November 19, 2020

What if the dog wears a mask?

Can the dog walk himself if he wears a mask? https://t.co/yxaTf2yjKL — Dean Clark (@earldean71) November 19, 2020

And does this apply to all pets?

Can I walk my kangaroo? https://t.co/jv6ZeKLoLV — Paul (@PaulSector2814) November 19, 2020

“We’re not this insane” in America. . . yet:

At least we aren’t this insane? https://t.co/6IctAmJhPd — Julie Borowski (@JulieBorowski) November 19, 2020

NOBODY SHOW THIS TO GOV. CUOMO:

Governor Cuomo has this tweet on his vision board. https://t.co/R4XvjX0uN9 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 19, 2020

Once a penal colony, always a penal colony?

Y’all decide to switch back to a penal colony at some point without telling people? https://t.co/DU0XPpIogm — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) November 19, 2020

Screenshot for posterity:

Next time someone uses an example of how well Australia has handled the virus, remind them it’s because they’re prisoners in their homes. pic.twitter.com/OGxFEBTp8S — Cotton-headed Ninny Muggin (@justanurse25) November 19, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

