New York Gov. Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoAt least four New York sheriffs say they won’t enforce Cuomo’s limits on Thanksgiving gatherings Gov. Cuomo: ‘We spend too much time’ trying to understand Trump Cuomo threatens to sue Trump administration over vaccine distribution plan MORE (D) got into a heated exchange with reporters on Wednesday over their questions about New York City schools closing on Thursday.

Tensions grew after the first question of Cuomo’s Wednesday press conference, in which Wall Street Journal reporter Jimmy Vielkind asked about whether schools would remain open on Thursday.

The briefing started about an hour before New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioOvernight Health Care: US passes 250K COVID deaths | Pfizer says vaccine shows 95-percent efficacy | Coronavirus relief at a standstill New York City schools to shut down amid rise in coronavirus cases Here are the 17 GOP women newly elected to the House this year MORE (D) announced that the public schools would shut down.

In his question, Vielkind said there was confusion over whether city officials or the governor had the authority to shut down schools after Cuomo said the area could be declared an orange zone and schools would subsequently shut down.

“So what’s going on?” the reporter asked. “Does the city still have the ability to close its schools? Are you now taking control and saying that you have the power to make this decision? And for the millions of parents who want to know are the schools gonna open tomorrow in New York City?”

Cuomo started off in his answer by telling the reporter, “Let’s try not to be obnoxious and offensive in your tone.” adding that Vielkind was “100 percent wrong.”

He said that school districts chose a positivity rate within state parameters that would trigger a shutdown, unless the state identified the area as at least an orange risk zone, which he later explained would override the school district’s rules. Cuomo said Brooklyn and Queens were orange and red zones weeks earlier, prompting school closures.

“Don’t you remember that?” Cuomo said before asking, “OK, so what are you talking about?” ‘You’re now gonna override’ — we did it already. That’s the law. An orange zone and a red zone. Follow the facts.”

“I’m confused, and I think parents are still confused as well,” Vielkind said.

“No, they’re not confused. You’re confused,” the governor responded, adding, “Read the law and you won’t be confused.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) mocks and argues with a reporter during a testy exchange about school openings. pic.twitter.com/POwVxX4NTl — The Recount (@therecount) November 18, 2020

The next reporter backed up Vielkind’s question asking if the schools will “be open tomorrow” in the city.

“That’s the question,” the reporter said. “I think Jimmy’s correct in asking that question. I don’t think it’s obnoxious at all.”

“Well, I don’t really care what you think. Of course you’ll agree with him because you’re in the same business with him,” Cuomo replied before explaining how the zone designations for microclusters override school district rules.

Several other reporters expressed support for Vielkind’s question over Twitter.

Cuomo lashing out at a reporter for simply asking the question that is top of mind for Cuomo’s constituents, ie: every New York City parent right now https://t.co/FZi3aBMhHU — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) November 18, 2020

Cuomo refuses to answer whether schools are open tomorrow, de Blasio is now 4 full hours late for his press conference, the city and state use different numbers for average positivity rate. — Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) November 18, 2020

The press conference was held shortly before de Blasio announced public schools would close starting Thursday as officials are concerned about rising coronavirus infections in the city and across the country.

“We must fight back the second wave of COVID-19,” de Blasio tweeted Wednesday.

