With the rising COVID-19 cases, the Smithsonian Institution will close all locations on Monday, Nov. 23.

The Virginia National Air and Space Museum and the National Zoo opened in late July and several other Smithsonian museums began to open through September after many months with no visitors. After being open for a short period of time, the Institution announced Thursday that it will be closing all of their reopened locations, eight of which were reopened in Washington, D.C.

“The Institution’s top priority is to protect the health and safety of its visitors and staff,” the institution said in a press release. “We will use this time to reassess, monitor, and explore additional risk-mitigation measures. We are closely monitoring guidance from local governments, public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Officials have not said when they will reopen due to “the changing nature of the situation.”

