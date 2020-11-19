https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/democrat-tyrant-gavin-newsom-issues-10-pm-curfew-california-counties/

Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday issued a curfew for most California counties.

The curfew will affect 41 out of 58 counties in California.

Newsom on Monday afternoon announced a new authoritarian Covid lockdown order.

The Democrat tyrant punished the conservatives in Orange County by moving it into the most restrictive tier which will close indoor dining, gyms etc.

Earlier this week Newsom said he was looking at studies from other countries about curfews including France and Saudi Arabia.

That’s right. Not the US Constitution. Saudi Arabia.

The 41 counties in the purple tiers will be under a curfew which will be in effect from 10 PM to 5 AM starting on Saturday, November 21 until December 21st.

ABC 7 reported:

The lockdown, mask mandate and curfew do not apply to Gavin Newsom and other Democrat elitists.

Newsom recently attended a dinner party at The French Laundry, a restaurant in Napa Valley that charges $800 per person for their tasting menu while he tells Californians they can’t gather with their families for Thanksgiving.

No one at the dinner party was social distancing and nobody was wearing masks.

In fact, Newsom wasn’t following his own order to “wear a mask in between bites of food.”

