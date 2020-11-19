https://www.theblaze.com/unleashed/oregon-says-no-to-thanksgiving-with-family-while-decriminalizing-methamphetamine

One week before Thanksgiving, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer implemented new COVID-19 restrictions for her state.

On Thursday’s show, Pat outlined fourteen major changes in Michigan:

High school classes must be conducted remotely College classes must be conducted remotely Work must be done remotely Indoor dining no longer permitted Organized sports are no longer permitted, except for professional sports and select NCAA sports Group fitness classes not permitted Movie theatres must close Stadiums and arenas must close Bowling alleys must close Ice skating rinks must close Indoor water parks must close BINGO halls must close Casinos must close Arcades must close

Pat noted how many businesses are likely to fail as a result of Whitmer’s lockdown in Michigan. Later, Pat discussed how in the state of Oregon, too many family members under one roof on Thanksgiving could land residents in jail, while hard drugs including: heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine were decriminalized.

Watch the video for more details from Pat.







Use promo code PAT to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV,

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

