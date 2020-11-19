https://redstate.com/jeffc/2020/11/19/democrats-who-want-revenge-if-trump-leaves-office-might-be-disappointed-n282110
About The Author
Related Posts
Less than quarter of voters say illegal immigrants should be counted in assigning Congress seats
July 30, 2020
Tucker Carlson Guest Blames George Soros, Democrats For Enabling Rising Violence In Cities
September 18, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy