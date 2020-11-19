https://hannity.com/media-room/desperate-situation-nyc-subway-chief-begs-de-blasio-to-address-mental-health-crisis-in-city/
‘DESPERATE’ SITUATION: NYC Subway Chief Begs De Blasio to Address ‘Mental Health Crisis’ in City
The New York City subway chief begged Mayor Bill de Blasio to address the spiraling situation in the Big Apple’s transit system this week after another woman was shoved onto the tracks by a mentally ill person.
The post ‘DESPERATE’ SITUATION: NYC Subway Chief Begs De Blasio to Address ‘Mental Health Crisis’ in City appeared first on Sean Hannity.