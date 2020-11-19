https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/detroit-reversal-gop-election-officials-rescind-votes-certifying-result/

The two Republicans on the Wayne County election board in Michigan who agreed to certify the results of the presidential race have now rescinded their votes, claiming they were bullied and misled.

Board of Canvassers Chairwoman Monica Palmer and fellow GOP member William C. Hartmann signed affidavits Wednesday night declaring there are too many irregularities in the Detroit vote to justify accepting election results, Just the News reported.

Responding to the move Thursday morning, the Trump campaign withdrew its lawsuit in Michigan.

“This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted,” said Trump campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Harmann declared under oath: “I voted not to certify, and I still believe this vote should not be certified. Until these questions are addressed, I remain opposed to certification of the Wayne County results.”

Palmer wrote: “I rescind my prior vote to certify Wayne County elections.”

Both were concerned about discrepancies in nearly three quarters of Detroit’s precinct poll books where ballots must be matched to qualified voters.

“The Wayne County election had serious process flaws which deserve investigation,” Palmer said. “I continue to ask for information to assure Wayne County voters that these elections were conducted fairly and accurately. Despite repeated requests I have not received the requisite information and believe an additional 10 days of canvas by the State Board of canvassers will help provide the information necessary.”

On Tuesday, the county’s election boad was deadlocked in a 2-2 vote when both Palmer and Hartmann voted against certification. After contentious public comment and Democratic allegations of racism and threats against their safety, the two Republicans agreed to certify the elections in return for a thorough audit.

Palmer and Hartmann said that when they discovered the state officials would not honor the audit, they had no choice but to rescind their votes.

Just the News said it was not immediately clear whether the decision to rescind the votes would stop Michigan state officials naming electors.

The board members said they were bullied and misled.

“The comments made accusations of racism and threatened me and members of my family,” Palmer said in her affidavit.

