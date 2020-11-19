https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/developing-trump-team-lawyers-hold-presser-today-noon-clear-viable-path-victory/

President Trump announced on Thursday morning that his team of attorneys will hold a press conference today at noon Eastern on the “clear and viable path to victory.”

Important News Conference today by lawyers on a very clear and viable path to victory. Pieces are very nicely falling into place. RNC at 12:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2020

The campaign also sent out a press release on the conference today.

Rigged election.

…And with these numbers, by far the highest for a sitting President, there was no way the Dems could have won, except through what we are learning now – A Rigged Election! https://t.co/9coP3R44UQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2020

