On Wednesday night, a member of the Democratic National Committee ranted that everyone who voted for President Trump should be “deprogrammed.”

David Atkins, who wrote in his campaign for the DNC, “I currently serve as the Region 10 Director for the California Democratic Party,” tweeted on Wednesday a message reminiscent of the repressive Communist states around the world: “No seriously…how *do* you deprogram 75 million people? Where do you start? Fox? Facebook? We have to start thinking in terms of post-WWII Germany or Japan. Or the failures of Reconstruction in the South.”

He went on to claim that conservatives did not engage in policy debates with the left, terming Trump supporters a “belligerent death cult”: “This is not your standard partisan policy disagreement. This is a conspiracy theory fueled belligerent death cult against reality & basic decency. The only actual policy debates of note are happening within the dem coalition between left and center left.”

He went on to accuse conservatives of embracing “conspiracy theories” and “hate” in an attempt at “self-preservation,” then claimed that they were purposefully seeking ways to contract the coronavirus:

I know conservatives are upset by some of the responses here. And yeah, many are out of line. But what do you expect people to do in self-preservation? The Right has been running 4 years on “f*** your feelings, my conspiracy theories are valid opinions, and we have more guns. You can’t run on a civil war footing hopped up on conspiracy theories hating everyone who lives in cities, mainlining Fox/Breitbart/QAnon, threatening to kidnap governors and shoot protesters, without people trying to figure out how to reverse the brainwashing. [I] mean, for chrissakes, conservatives are literally giving themselves COVID just to own the libs. They’re dying in COVID wards insisting they don’t have COVID because it must be a liberal plot. People are gonna try to figure out how to defend themselves.

In his campaign for a DNC seat, Atkins called for the committee to “refuse to compromise on the issues”:

In order to win elections everywhere, the DNC must be unafraid to be a progressive party that refuses to compromise on the issues in order to make donors and corporations feel more comfortable. As your DNC member, I promise you that I will always vote to end corporate donations, emphasize Medicare for All, fight to expand affordable housing, and make sure that the existential threat of climate change gets the attention it deserves from party leadership.

Listing his credentials for the DNC seat, Atkins described himself as a progressive activist with the goal of “advancing a more expansive reform agenda”:

Recently as a party activist I have: co-authored a successful resolution that the California Democratic Party passed in support key economic components of the Green New Deal … Authored progressive changes to the California Democratic Party platform, and at the county level presided as Platform Committee chair over redrafting the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party’s platform. I look forward to advancing a more expansive reform agenda at the national level with the DNC.

