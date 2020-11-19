https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/dominion-backs-out-pa-hearing-hours-after-trump-attorney-accuses-them?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Dominion Voting Systems backed out on Thursday night of a commitment to attend an oversight hearing before Pennsylvania’s State Government Committee and instead “lawyered up,” says a Pennsylvania lawmaker.

Dominion has been frequently cited by President Trump’s legal team, which is working to audit and perhaps overturn results in several states that have declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner.

Earlier on Thursday, before Dominion backed out of the Pennsylvania hearing, Trump attorney Sidney Powell made some very strong allegations against the company.

She stated that the company was “created in Venezuela at the direction of Hugo Chavez to make sure he never lost an election after one constitutional referendum came out the way he did not want it to come out. We have one very strong witness who has explained how it all works. His affidavit is attached to the pleadings of Lin Wood in the lawsuit he filed in Georgia.”

Powell described the court filing as “a stunning, detailed affidavit because he … was being briefed on how it worked, he was with Hugo Chavez when he saw it operate to make sure the election came out his way. That was the express purpose for creating this software.”

She said that “as soon as (the witness) saw the multiple states shut down the voting on the night of the election, he knew the same thing was happening here, that that was what had gone on.”

In Pennsylvania, state Rep. Seth Grove, the interim chairman for the State Government Committee and chair of the Government Oversight Committee, said Dominion systems were used in 14 Pennsylvania counties with 1.3 million voters, approximately one-fifth of all the voters in the state.

Grove said that he was looking forward to hearing Dominion’s testimony, but that “Last evening Dominion voting systems lawyered up and backed out of their commitment to the people of Pennsylvania to provide input in a public format in which 1.3 [million] Pennsylvanian’s entrusted. Instead of running toward the light of honesty and integrity, Dominion Voting Systems retreated to the darkness.”

He also asked, “Why after weeks of accusations has Dominion Voting Systems not released any analysis of the success of their voting machines to the public in order to stop their accusers in their tracks? adding, “If they have nothing to hide, why are they hiding from us? I am sad to report to the taxpayers of Pennsylvania, the 1.3 million voters who trusted Dominion Voting Systems with their ballots, that Dominion Voting Systems has hung you out to dry and slapped you in your faces.”

Powell in her remarks Thursday at a Washington, D.C., press conference also said the software that works with the Dominion hardware “was created with so many variables and so many back doors that can be hooked up to the internet or a thumb-drive stuck in it or whatever, but one of its most characteristic features is its ability to flip votes.

“It can set and run an algorithm that probably ran all over the country to take a certain percentage of votes from President Trump and flip them to President Biden, which we might never have uncovered had the votes for President Trump not been so overwhelming in so many of these states that it broke the algorithm that had been plugged into the system and that’s what caused them to have to shut down in the states they shut down in. That’s when they came in the backdoor with all the mail-in ballots.”

Many in the media continue to say that Trump’s team has provided “no evidence” of any fraud or corruption in the election.

Prior to Dominion officials canceling their appearance in Pennsylvania, Powell also said, “Notably, the Dominion executives are nowhere to be found now. They are moving their offices overnight to different places. Their office in Toronto was shared with one of the Soros entities, one of the leaders of the Dominion Project overall is Lord [Mark] Malloch-Brown, Mr. [George] Soros’ number two person in the U.K., and part of his organization. There are ties of the Dominion leadership to the Clinton Foundation and to other known politicians in this country.”

