CNN’s Don Lemon is so full of hate against Trump supporters, he doesn’t understand how to treat them with respect:
“How do you come together with people who don’t believe in facts and reality? I don’t understand it!”
He also said it was up to him and Fredo to get people together. pic.twitter.com/uQaTLNS7HG
— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 19, 2020
The handoff from Cuomo to Lemon every night is painful…
Bonus Clip — This is FANTASTIC work from the great John Ward