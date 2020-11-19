https://hannity.com/media-room/dont-travel-cdc-updates-covid-guidelines-for-thanksgiving-urges-americans-to-stay-home/
‘DON’T TRAVEL’: CDC Updates CoVID Guidelines for Thanksgiving, Urges Americans to Stay Home
The Centers for Disease Control updated its Coronavirus health guidelines this week for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend; urging all Americans to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel to slow the spread of the disease.
The post ‘DON’T TRAVEL’: CDC Updates CoVID Guidelines for Thanksgiving, Urges Americans to Stay Home appeared first on Sean Hannity.