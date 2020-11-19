https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/editors-thread-comment-here-if-youre-still-not-seeing-the-latest-cfp-headlines/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

CFP made a server adjustment on Saturday afternoon, and as a result, a small number of readers (a few thousand) were no longer seeing the latest headlines. Their browsers were loading a cached page that wouldn’t update

It’s been 48 hours since I implemented a fix on Tuesday afternoon, and this post is to check how that fix is working.

So if you were one of the readers who was PREVIOUSLY not seeing any new headlines…

Is everything working normally for you now?

Let me know in comments if the issue has been fixed.

Thx, the mgmt.