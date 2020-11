https://www.oann.com/eu-foreign-ministers-to-discuss-further-measures-against-belarus-germany/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=eu-foreign-ministers-to-discuss-further-measures-against-belarus-germany

November 19, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – European Union foreign ministers will discuss further sanctions against the Belarusian authorities at their meeting on Thursday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

“The Belarusian authorities are obviously not prepared to start a dialogue with the opposition,” Maas said.

“We have not registered any constructive reaction from Minsk so far, so we will discuss how we can raise the pressure,” he said. “And we can certainly raise pressure by focussing more strongly on the powerful circles around (President Alexander) Lukashenko.”

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook