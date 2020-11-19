http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/J7frajTu-EE/

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) introduced legislation on Thursday to combat voter fraud across the United States and restore faith in the American electoral system, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

Banks introduced the Restoring Faith in Our Elections Act, which would help combat voter fraud and secure the country’s electoral system. The bill arises as President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans, such as Banks, have raised concerns about voter fraud during the 2020 elections.

“The debacle of 2020 should have never happened, and this bill is designed to ensure it never happens again,” Banks told Breitbart News in a statement on Thursday. “Voters should have full confidence in the democratic process before they go to the polls again in 2022.”

The Restoring Faith in Our Elections Act would:

Modify the Help America Voter Act to mandate that Social Security numbers be included on all federal elections’ voter registration information. The legislation mandates that this must be in effect by the 2020 midterm elections.

Require states to use Social Security to cross-check the identifications of individuals who vote in elections for federal office in the state with the identifications of those registered to vote in the state.

States must release the match rate in a report to the House Administration Committee, the Senate Rules Committee, and the Department of Justice (DOJ) within seven days of the federal elections.

The report must identify the number of attempts to use Social Security during the federal election illegitimately.

Banks served as one of the first Republicans to call out concerns over the integrity of the 2020 elections.

The Hoosier conservative, along with more than three dozen other House Republicans, sent a letter in early November to Attorney General William Barr asking him what he was doing to ensure the integrity of the 2020 elections.

Jim Banks wrote in early November, “I’ve joined 38 of my colleagues in writing a letter to AG Bill Barr requesting he investigate claims of voter fraud and make sure only all legal votes are counted in this election.”

Banks added, “The American people need to have confidence that the outcome of this election is legitimate!!”

I’ve joined 38 of my colleagues in writing a letter to AG Bill Barr requesting he investigate claims of voter fraud and make sure only all legal votes are counted in this election. The American people need to have confidence that the outcome of this election is legitimate!! pic.twitter.com/lXHYCU7FFC — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) November 7, 2020

Read Rep. Banks’ Restoring Faith in Our Elections Act:

Restoring Faith in Our Elections Act by Breitbart News on Scribd

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

