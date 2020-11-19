https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/vaccines-2020-covid-fauci/2020/11/19/id/997919

Dr. Anthony Fauci says public health measures should still remain in place following the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine.

”The issue is that you’re not going to be completely protected against a degree of infection that you might not even notice that you might be able to spread to others,” he said in a virtual discussion with The Hastings Center on Thursday.

”Which is the reason why the message you may have heard me say over the last couple weeks in the media is that getting vaccinated with a highly efficacious vaccine does not mean that you’re going to abandon completely public health measures.”

Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna in recent days announced vaccines that are 95% effective in combating COVID-19.

The annual flu vaccine is usually only 60% effective and that is what experts initially expected from COVID-19 vaccines. However, their surprisingly high immunity rate raises hopes around the world that vaccines may help put an end to the pandemic.

Fauci said it was unclear what impact the vaccines may have on transmission.

”We have the same issue with influenza,” Fauci said, noting that the two coronavirus vaccines are far more effective than the seasonal flu vaccine. ”You can get vaccinated with influenza and you won’t get sick, but it won’t necessarily prevent you from getting infected — although you won’t know you’re infected because you’ll either get mild or no symptoms.”

