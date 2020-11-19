https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/florida-gop-sen-rick-scott-says-hes-tested-positive-coronavirus?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott said Friday he’s tested positive for the coronavirus, according to several reports.

The senator says he tested negative several times in past days.

“After several negative tests, I learned I was positive for COVID-19 this AM,” Scott tweeted. “I’m feeling good & experiencing very mild symptoms. I’ll be working from home until it’s safe for me to return to DC. I remind everyone to be careful & do the right things to protect yourselves & others.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

