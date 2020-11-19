https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/florida-man-accused-stealing-4-power-pole-strapping-car-roof/

(ORLANDO SENTINEL) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Florida man for stealing a power pole and strapping it to the roof of his car.

Troopers said Doug Hatley stole the pole from westbound I-4 near mile post 9, according to the report.

Hatley tried to take the pole to a recycling facility, but the plant declined because he didn’t have proper documentation.

Troopers found Hatley in Lakeland with the pole strapped to the roof of his car around 11 a.m. Monday morning, according to the report.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

