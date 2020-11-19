https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/fox-news-dumpster-fire-dana-perino-urges-dominion-voting-sue-rudy-giuliani-sidney-powell-attorney-lin-wood-responds/

We were told for years that Karl Rove was a great numbers guy.
Maybe not.

On Thursday the Trump campaign held a press conference where they campaign accused Dominion Voting Systems and the Democrat Party of mass fraud.

This was exactly what The Gateway Pundit has been reporting for two weeks now.
Democrats stole the election and left a trail of evidence.

TRENDING: HUGE! Attorney Sidney Powell CONFIRMS Alleged Dominion Servers in Germany Were Confiscated — VIDEO

Following the press conference Karl Rove joined Dana Perino on FOX News where Dana urged Dominion to sue Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

Has Fox News turned against Trump?

Attorney Lin Wood responded to the FOX News host’s attacks today — “Dominion is not going to sue anybody…”

