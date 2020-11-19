https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/fox-news-dumpster-fire-dana-perino-urges-dominion-voting-sue-rudy-giuliani-sidney-powell-attorney-lin-wood-responds/

We were told for years that Karl Rove was a great numbers guy.

Maybe not.

On Thursday the Trump campaign held a press conference where they campaign accused Dominion Voting Systems and the Democrat Party of mass fraud.

This was exactly what The Gateway Pundit has been reporting for two weeks now.

Democrats stole the election and left a trail of evidence.

Following the press conference Karl Rove joined Dana Perino on FOX News where Dana urged Dominion to sue Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

Karl Rove stops just short of calling the conspiracy theories espoused by Giuliani and Powell crazy pic.twitter.com/8uqFhQ3AAC — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) November 19, 2020

Alexa..please show me media fear.

“FOXNews (Dana Perino) said Dominion should sue Sidney Powell and Rudy. Wow…has any business ushered in their doom any quicker? FoxNews is a dumpster fire. pic.twitter.com/o3Si2S1C8u — Barry Cunningham (@barrycunningham) November 19, 2020

Attorney Lin Wood responded to the FOX News host’s attacks today — “Dominion is not going to sue anybody…”

I know defamation law. Defamation law is a friend of mine. Dominion is not going to sue anybody because TRUTH is an absolute defense. Plus discovery in the case will open the cookie box to even more evidence that Dominion interfered in our US Election. @DanaPerino is foolish. https://t.co/oyiTIHixKz — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 19, 2020

