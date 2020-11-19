https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fox-news-reporter-says-giuliani-lied-karl-rove-piles-on-sidney-powell/

Fox News finally calling Rudy Giuliani a liar… pic.twitter.com/9h1pux21XD — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 19, 2020

Fox News Reporter Calls Giuliani Liar After Press Conference

Without any independent verification, Fox News’ White House correspondent Kristin Fisher claimed Giuliani’s statements were “light on facts,” “baseless,” or “simply not true.”

“That was certainly a colorful news conference from Rudy Giuliani, but it was light on facts,” Fisher said in her report. “So much of what he said was simply not true or has already been thrown out in court.”

Karl Rove piled on Giuliani and especially Sidney Powell…