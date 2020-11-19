https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/georgia-certifies-then-decertifies-recount-results?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Georgia Secretary of State issued a correction Friday afternoon, saying this state is still completing the certification process, despite an earlier announcement that the state had certified an electoral victory for Joe Biden.

Brad Raffensperger, the Republican Secretary of State, said he expects the certification will be complete later on Friday.

Joe Biden continues his transition effort, as he plans Friday to meet with top congressional Democrats.

President Trump, conversely, continues to pursue his bid to reverse the results of the election. He has invited top Republican leaders from Michigan to meet with him at the White House.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

