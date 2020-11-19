https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/georgia-declares-biden-winner-its-16-electoral-votes?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Georgia Secretary of State has again certified Joe Biden as the winner of the state’s 16 electoral votes on Friday.

Earlier in the day the secretary of state issued a correction after having previously certified Biden as the winner, saying that they were still completing the certification process.

The state conducted an audit of the nearly five million votes cast. During the audit, several thousand previously unreported ballots were found. While they favored President Trump, they were not enough to change the winner of the state’s electoral votes.

President Trump continues to refuse to concede defeat, and has mounted legal challenges in a number of states that he lost.

