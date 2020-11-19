https://noqreport.com/2020/11/19/georgias-pristine-batch-of-ballots-need-to-be-a-bigger-story-than-it-is/

There was a lot of buzz surrounding a lawsuit filed yesterday by Lin Wood. He isn’t working directly with the Trump team but is in constant contact with them and is likely coordinating his team’s efforts with theirs. When we first reported it, we noticed one bombshell that must not be ignored.

According to Wood, local election officials were told by state administrators to ignore the recount numbers and to only report the original vote tallies from election night.

But within the filing was another bombshell and we totally missed it. A sworn affidavit by a highly experienced poll worker claims that batches of “pristine” ballots were brought in to be counted. These ballots were allegedly mailed in, but none of them have creases or folds that would indicate they were placed in ballot envelopes. It’s a rare piece of physical evidence that needs to be found and cataloged immediately.

A Twitter thread by Ivan Pentchoukov, a reporter for The Epoch Times, details what was described in the affidavit:

Georgia recount worker with 20 years of experience handling ballots described an odd batch that stood out. Pristine sheets with no markings and 98% for Biden. Source: https://t.co/w9H3llLwJ8 pic.twitter.com/GBUjAvHdNS — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) November 18, 2020

“Based on my observations, I believe there was fraud was committed in the presidential election and question the validity of the Georgia recount process.”https://t.co/YpkvsPeKLE — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) November 18, 2020

Same witness went to a different Georgia county the next day and observed the same anomaly during the recount. “All of these ballots had the same two characteristics: they were all for Biden and had the same perfect black bubble.” pic.twitter.com/C1gYqs0QyT — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) November 18, 2020

According to Pentchoukov:

Voyles said that ballots usually show signs of handling, like written marks, creases, and torn edges. But a batch she counted while working as a recount auditor at the Georgia World Congress Center on Nov. 14 “stood out.”

“It was pristine. There was a difference in the texture of the paper—it was if they were intended for absentee use, but had not been used for that purpose,” Voyles testified. “There were no markings on the ballots to show where they had come from, or where they had been processed.”

“I observed that the markings for the candidates on these ballots were unusually uniform, perhaps even with a ballot marking device,” Voyles said. “By my estimate in observing these ballots, approximately 98 percent constituted votes for Joe Biden.”

Carlos Silva, a registered Democrat, observed a batch of ballots similar to the one described by Voyles, this time in DeKalb County.

“I noticed they all had a perfect black bubble and all were Biden select,” Silva wrote in a sworn affidavit. “I heard them go through the stack and call out Biden’s name over 500 times in a row.”

Robin Hall witnessed the same odd ballots in Fulton County.

“The ballots appeared to be perfectly filled out as though they were pre-printed with the presidential candidate selected. They did not look like a person filled this out at home,” Hall wrote.

Debra Fisher witnessed the same pattern with military and overseas ballots. She noticed that the watermark on the ballots was printed in solid grey instead of being transparent like other ballots. Fisher suspected the ballots were counterfeit and inquired with the elections director, who told her it was not an issue “due to the use of different printers.”

“I noticed that almost all of the ballots I reviewed were for Biden. Many batches went 100 percent for Biden,” Fisher testified. “I believe the military ballots are highly suspicious of fraud.”

This is more than a story. It’s a smoking gun that mainstream media is ignoring. Why? Because it’s potential physical evidence of voter fraud recorded in a sworn affidavit. Kudos to Lin Wood and Ivan Pentchoukov for bringing this to light.

