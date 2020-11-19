https://www.nationalistreview.net/2020/11/19/gop-maricopa-county-chairman-writes-certification-denied-on-election-logic-and-accuracy-test/
About The Author
Related Posts
Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightweight Blames America’s High Regard for Freedom for the City’s Widespread Gun Violence
October 7, 2020
Ohio Sheriff Offers to Help Leftist Celebrities Leave Country if President Trump Wins: ‘I’ll Even Help Them Pack’
October 22, 2020
‘BREATHTAKING ABUSE’
November 11, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy