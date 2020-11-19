https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/gop-members-move-rescind-vote-certification-based-threats-families/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The two Republican Wayne County officials who first refused to certify the election results only to quickly change their minds after facing an onslaught of criticism now say that their change of heart was a mistake.

Wayne County Board of Canvassers Chairwoman Monica Palmer and William C. Hartmann faced accusations of racism and threats against their safety after they initially refused to certify the vote, citing discrepancies in the number of ballots recorded as cast and the number of ballots counted. Hours after the deadlock in the Detroit-area county was announced, they agreed to certify the vote on Tuesday, only to rescind it Wednesday evening.

“I voted not to certify, and I still believe this vote should not be certified. Until these questions are addressed, I remain opposed to certification of the Wayne County results,” Hartmann said in his affidavits, published by Just The News. In her affidavit, Palmer said, “I rescind my prior vote to certify Wayne County elections.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

