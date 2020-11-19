https://www.theepochtimes.com/gop-senators-hunter-had-more-china-ties_3586075.html

Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) released more details about the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

It includes alleged links to foreign individuals who have ties to the Chinese Communist Party as well as Moscow.

According to a news release from the two GOP senators, the information cites new records that purport to show even more connections between the Chinese regime and the Biden family.

It states: “Some of the additional findings from their investigation include millions of dollars sent from a Shanghai-based company with links to CEFC, which was effectively an extension of the communist Chinese government, to a close business associate of Hunter Biden.”

From NTD News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

