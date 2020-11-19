https://www.theepochtimes.com/gop-senators-urge-trump-to-allow-west-bank-goods-to-be-labeled-made-in-israel_3585340.html
A group of Republican senators led by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) have submitted a letter to President Donald Trump calling for U.S. customs policy and guidelines to be amended to ensure that “Made in Israel” labels are placed on Israeli products produced in the Jewish settlements in the West Bank, Judea, and Samaria. The Nov. 16 letter (pdf) signed by Cotton, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), and Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) urges the Trump administration to make the changes before Jan. 20. They called on the president to undo a 2016 Obama administration measure that reestablished a 1995 policy that requires products made in Judea and Samaria to be labeled “Made in West Bank,” although they acknowledged that the policy does not get enforced. “While it is our understanding that this labeling policy is not enforced by U.S. authorities, we are concerned that a future administration could choose to enforce these …