California Gov. Gavin Newsom is probably the biggest lockdown hypocrite in politics, attending an “essential” birthday party with at least a dozen people, including California Medical Association officials. He’s really sorry about that, though, and explained that “we’re all human” and we all fall short sometimes.

Now Newsom is telling Californians in counties in the purple tier that they, together, can flatten the curve — again — by staying at home, especially between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Due to the rise in #COVID19 cases, CA is issuing a limited Stay at Home Order. Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier. This will take effect at 10pm on Saturday and remain for 1 month. Together–we can flatten the curve again. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 19, 2020

Which Napa restaurants are exempt — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) November 20, 2020

So this means you’ll be staying at home too right? Not attending fancy dinners? 🤔 — ʋиκσиғιиɛ∂ (@unkonfined) November 19, 2020

So dinner at French Laundry is cool before 10pm? — RheA C A Butcher (@RheaButcher) November 19, 2020

Does this mean you can still have expensive dinners with lobbyists at French Laundry? I’d hate to see you deprived of essential activities. — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) November 19, 2020

There is nothing “together” about this. As you know. — Drew Matich (@drewmatich) November 19, 2020

Nah, I’m not going to do that. — Mark Thompson (@Tommy29gun) November 20, 2020

I am not going to abide by this order. I refuse. Come arrest me. I’m sure all the airports around here – LAX, OC, Long Beach, are going to now stop all flights going in and out after around 8:30 pm nightly for a month so that people can stay at home. This is stupid on stilts. https://t.co/89lChpyliD — Duane Patterson (@Radioblogger) November 19, 2020

This is half-assed and dumb and won’t actually help anyone. — Matt Gertz (@mattagertz) November 19, 2020

It didn’t help the first time so what makes him think it’s going to help the second time? — Amber Nicole (@Amber_Joannes) November 19, 2020

There’s zero chance I will comply with this unconstitutional edict. — Danny (@DanielGGai) November 19, 2020

this is good news because science only applies at night — Heather Anne Campbell (@heathercampbell) November 19, 2020

🖕🏽 — Joe Schilling (@JoeSchilling187) November 19, 2020

thank you gavin. we will end covid by closing gyms and bars at 9:59 pm. — beguiling bug (@runolgarun) November 19, 2020

Thank you for your leadership, Governor Newsom!! We shall all follow your sterling example and ignore every order that interferes with our plans for shopping, dining, worshipping, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year, dining, chanting, caroling and SIGNING RECALL PETITIONS. pic.twitter.com/adW6M7lLE2 — John Pickens (@JohnInspired) November 19, 2020

So, you’ll be attending another late-night party this weekend then, right? That’s what this means. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) November 19, 2020

What is the reasoning behind this? Would love to understand the science behind how this prevents the spread of the virus. — Emma Calderon (@emmac_calderon) November 19, 2020

@GavinNewsom what is the data being used to inform these decisions? It would be helpful to know how these guidelines are being arrived at. — Scott Rogers (@Supermannscott) November 20, 2020

You might possibly be an even bigger joke that @NYGovCuomo You guys should go to dinner. Or jail. Maybe dinner in jail? — Leigh-Allyn Baker (@L_A_Baker) November 20, 2020

Let’s flatten this curve over and over again! Thanks China — Benjamin Coach Wade (@the_real_coach) November 20, 2020

Really? California legislators go to party in Hawaii. You have dinner with 11 friends at French laundry. You and your relative Nancy never missed a haircut. But we can’t go outside after 10? The hypocrisy is mind blowing. Curfew is unconstitutional. — Randy Hinton (@RandyHinton2) November 19, 2020

This seems to be going over well. — Erica Rhodes (@ericarhodes) November 20, 2020

By the way, Orange County deputies won’t be coming to your house if some Karen narcs on you for not wearing a mask:

NEW: Statement from OC Sheriff Don Barnes on CA curfew. Deputies will take an educational approach and will NOT respond to calls for service about mask wearing or social gatherings. @FOXLA https://t.co/vb70KNX5sR — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 20, 2020

