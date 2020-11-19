https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/19/gov-gavin-newsom-calls-for-an-end-to-non-essential-work-and-gatherings-between-10-p-m-and-5-a-m/

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is probably the biggest lockdown hypocrite in politics, attending an “essential” birthday party with at least a dozen people, including California Medical Association officials. He’s really sorry about that, though, and explained that “we’re all human” and we all fall short sometimes.

Now Newsom is telling Californians in counties in the purple tier that they, together, can flatten the curve — again — by staying at home, especially between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

By the way, Orange County deputies won’t be coming to your house if some Karen narcs on you for not wearing a mask:

