https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/11/gavin_newsom_manufactures_a_covid_crisis_to_make_california_miserable_again.html
About The Author
Related Posts
Meet the New York Times’ New Jerusalem Bureau Chief
November 6, 2020
H-1B Visa Change is Good News for American Workers
October 10, 2020
WATCH: President Trump Addresses Hunter Biden’s ‘Laptop From Hell’
October 19, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy