BIDEN on ???: ‘You Know… The Rapidly Rising, uh, um, In With uh… I Don’t Know…

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.15.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign this week; launching an incoherent rant about something “rapidly rising” before admitting “I don’t know.”

“You know, the rapidly rising, uh, um, uh, in with uh, with uh, I don’t know, uh,” Biden told reporters.

Joe Biden brain freeze: “You know, the rapidly rising, uh, um, uh, in with uh, with uh, I don’t know, uh” pic.twitter.com/hpDOqUvaO8 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 11, 2020

Watch the bizarre moment above.