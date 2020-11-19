https://hannity.com/media-room/home-alone-minnesota-gov-tells-residents-stay-home-this-thanksgiving-avoid-friends-and-family/

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz advised residents across the state to “stay home” this Thanksgiving and avoid contact with “friends” or members of your extended family to slow the spread of CoVID-19.

“What’s really hard about this is it’s some of the places that are most important to us, mainly being your home,” Walz said as he detailed a four-week long order. “To invite a friend over or a brother-in-law to watch the Vikings play the Bears is one of the riskiest things we can do right now. It seems too easy and it doesn’t seem like that’s a big deal but that would be a big risk.”

I’m announcing new steps to combat the spread of COVID-19 where it’s spreading most in our communities. Tune in live at 6. The announcement will also be broadcast live in Spanish, Hmong, and Somali through @TPTNOW, @3hmoobtv, and Somali TV Minnesota.https://t.co/3mhdgZsgQe — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) November 18, 2020

Walz added: “I heard a nurse the other day who was with me and she said ‘please stay home over Thanksgiving so you’re not celebrating with me in the emergency room.’”

“Except as specifically permitted in this Executive Order, social gatherings are prohibited,” the Walz executive order says. “Social gatherings are groups of individuals, who are not members of the same household, congregated together for a common or coordinated social, community, or leisure purpose—even if social distancing can be maintained. This prohibition includes indoor and outdoor gatherings, planned and spontaneous gatherings, and public and private gatherings.”

Read the full report at Fox News.

