https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/deprogram-75-million-people-california-democrat-calls-post-wwii-reeducation-trump-supporters/

David Atkins, Twitter avatar

California Democrat David Atkins this week called for Trump supporters to be “deprogrammed” in “post WWII” type reeducation camps.

“No seriously…how *do* you deprogram 75 million people? Where do you start? Fox? Facebook?” Atkins said.

“We have to start thinking in terms of post-WWII Germany or Japan. Or the failures of Reconstruction in the South.” he added.

Atkins called the 75+ million people who voted for President Trump a “belligerent death cult against reality.”

After taking heat for his tweets, David Atkins gaslighted by claiming he doesn’t really mean “re-education camps” (he does).

Many unhinged leftists agree with David Atkins.

One leftist called for churchgoers to be re-educated.

One Fascist suggested the German way is the way to go..

David Atkins previously said he couldn’t wait for white Republican voters to die.

David Atkins’ unhinged tweetstorm calling for conservatives to be put into reeducation camps comes after Democrats began compiling lists of Trump supporters, suggesting they will be used to hold  the president’s supporters accountable.

