California Democrat David Atkins this week called for Trump supporters to be “deprogrammed” in “post WWII” type reeducation camps.

“No seriously…how *do* you deprogram 75 million people? Where do you start? Fox? Facebook?” Atkins said.

“We have to start thinking in terms of post-WWII Germany or Japan. Or the failures of Reconstruction in the South.” he added.

No seriously…how *do* you deprogram 75 million people? Where do you start? Fox? Facebook? We have to start thinking in terms of post-WWII Germany or Japan. Or the failures of Reconstruction in the South. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) November 18, 2020

Atkins called the 75+ million people who voted for President Trump a “belligerent death cult against reality.”

This is not your standard partisan policy disagreement. This is a conspiracy theory fueled belligerent death cult against reality & basic decency. The only actual policy debates of note are happening within the dem coalition between left and center left. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) November 18, 2020

After taking heat for his tweets, David Atkins gaslighted by claiming he doesn’t really mean “re-education camps” (he does).

And no, of course I’m not advocating “re-education camps” or anything like that. The point is that conservative infotainment is disinformation propaganda indistuinguishable from cult programming, and social media algorithms enable it. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) November 19, 2020

Many unhinged leftists agree with David Atkins.

Thank you for starting this conversation. Ignoring the propaganda and disinformation problem would be a grave mistake. We should already have a plan to combat it. Simply replacing the President does nothing. We need actual deprogramming efforts, & we should consult cult experts. — Laura Miers (@LauraMiers) November 18, 2020

One leftist called for churchgoers to be re-educated.

This would be a start. But there is a LOT beyond just Fox, Limbaugh, OAN, Parler, et. al. It’s in their churches. The theocratic and white supremacy creep are intertwined. @C_Stroop has done a LOT of work on this and @johnastoehr published an extensive thread on it yesterday. 1/? — ThatsMadameVicePresidentToYou 🌊 (@alovelily) November 18, 2020

Steps to deprogramming 70M deluded people:

1) @FCC to revoke @FoxNews broadcast license

2) Remove radio talk show hosts from airwaves through rigorous application of hate speech laws

3) send free newspapers to schools so kids can be exposed to truth

4) Free college tuition … — James Wooten (@rantonstupidity) November 18, 2020

One Fascist suggested the German way is the way to go..

I’m not sure how you do this with the 1A, but the German way has to be the way. Anti-democratic (small d) organizations have to be outlawed. Confederate insignia have to be outlawed. Much as some people like to pretend, more speech really isn’t the answer. It’s deplatforming. — Erin, Esq. 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🖖 (@leprechngangstr) November 19, 2020

David Atkins previously said he couldn’t wait for white Republican voters to die.

This guy has been around forever. Back in 2014 he got busted for tweeting that he couldn’t wait for white GOP voters to die. https://t.co/i7Q6oLCMcx — Andrew Clark 🦃 (@AndrewHClark) November 19, 2020

David Atkins’ unhinged tweetstorm calling for conservatives to be put into reeducation camps comes after Democrats began compiling lists of Trump supporters, suggesting they will be used to hold the president’s supporters accountable.

