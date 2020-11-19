https://thepostmillennial.com/michigan-legislature-files-articles-of-impeachment-against-gov-whitmer

On Thursday, three prominent members of the Michigan State Legislature have introduced articles of impeachment against Gretchen Whitmer, the standing governor of the state.

BREAKING: Michigan state lawmakers have brought articles of impeachment against Governor Whitmer — Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) November 19, 2020

The articles seek the impeachment of Whitmer on grounds that she has “exceeded her constitutional authority”, regarding her draconian restrictions during the present pandemic. They also accuse her of “corrupt conduct in office”. An excerpt from the articles follows below:

“Whereas, in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gretchen E. Whitmer has acted in conflict with her constitutional duties as Governor. She has exceeded her constitutional authority, violated the constitutional rights of the people of Michigan, issued orders that are not in the best interests of the people of this state, and used the Pandemic as an opportunity to reward political allies. These actions are a matter of public record, primarily in the form of executive orders and the enforcement thereof; now, therefore, be it resolved by the House of Representatives, that Gretchen E. Whitmer, Governor of the state of Michigan, is impeached for corrupt conduct in office and for crimes and misdemeanors.”

According to local news outlet WXYZ Detroit, State Representatives Beau LaFave, Matthew Maddock and Daire Rendon presented the articles on Wednesday.

Today I introduced Articles of Impeachment against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The four articles of impeachment against Gov. Whitmer include failing to respect the separation of powers by exercising power granted to the legislative branch, violating the constitutional pic.twitter.com/tCr2KUZb3E — Beau M. LaFave (@BeauMattLaFave) November 18, 2020

There is, however, some debate about whether the Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield will call an impeachment vote or not when the House reconvenes on the 1st of December. He had been previously quoted as saying, “We’re not the party that impeaches someone because we’re upset with policies that they’ve enacted.”



