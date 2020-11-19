https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/massive-blow-democrats-republicans-won-almost-every-house-race-key-redistricting/

While everyone is talking about the presidential election, one aspect of the 2020 race is being overlooked even though it’s huge.

Not only did Republicans make considerable gains in the House, that no one expected, they won most of the races that will entail redistricting.

This is like a double loss for Democrats.

From FiveThirtyEight:

Republicans Won Almost Every Election Where Redistricting Was At Stake Every 10 years, after the census, congressional and state legislature districts are redrawn to account for population changes. This gives whoever is drawing the maps the power to maximize the number of districts that favor their party — a tactic known as gerrymandering. And as we wrote last month, the 2020 election represented the last chance for voters to weigh in on who would draw those maps. Both parties went into the election with a chance to draw more congressional districts than the other, but the end result was just about the best-case scenario for Republicans. As the map below shows, Republicans are set to control the redistricting of 188 congressional seats — or 43 percent of the entire House of Representatives. By contrast, Democrats will control the redistricting of, at most, 73 seats, or 17 percent. How did Republicans pull that off? By winning almost every 2020 election in which control of redistricting was at stake…

This is so important.

Combine this with the fact that Democrats are making Nancy Pelosi House Speaker again, and you have a perfect storm for 2022.

Republicans are already looking like the favorite to take back the House.

