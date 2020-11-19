https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/11/fbi-minorities-more-likely-commit-hate-crimes-daniel-greenfield/

Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the Freedom Center, is an investigative journalist and writer focusing on the radical Left and Islamic terrorism.

Every time the FBI gets around to releasing the hate crime data for the previous year, the numbers reveal a wide gap between the media narrative and the reality on the ground.

And the 2019 data is no different.

After sifting through thousands of hate crimes from across the country committed by thousands of criminals, the final breakdown is that of 6,406 known offenders, only 52% of the perpetrators were white, and around 24% were black.

The FBI measures Latinos as an ethnicity, not a race, so that the white racial category of offenders also includes Latinos.

Asians couldn’t even break the 1% barrier.

America’s demographic distribution comes out to about 60% white, 12% black, 18% Hispanic, and 5% Asian leaving us with the inescapable reality that Asians are not doing their part.

Because of the conflation of white people and Latinos (a natural one since there’s no actual reason, except for politics, to classify the descendants of European colonists from south of the border as a separate race), the breakdowns are tricky. But the statistics make it obvious that white people are not committing hate crimes at their demographic representation in America.

While the Democrats and their cultural establishment, academia, the media, and the entertainment industry, equate hate crimes with white people, that’s clearly not the case.

The FBI statistics point to the reality that black people are committing hate crimes at twice their demographic representation. Even when accounting for age, the under 16 population may only be 49% white, but it’s still only 13.7% black, with most of the growth being among Latinos.

Black people however are also much more likely to be the victims of hate crimes, with over 2,000 victims so that while black people were the perpetrators of 24% of the hate crimes, they were also the victims of 27% of the hate crimes. This accords with an overall reality about crime in which black people are more likely to be both the perpetrators and the victims.

The increased police presence in black areas is not, as white leftists and their black nationalist allies insist, an outside oppressive presence, but a response to the needs of the community.

Statistically speaking, black people are more likely to need police services. Polls of the black community in the wake of the police defunding movement backed that up leading to its collapse.

There were however more hate crimes targeting white people (here the FBI combines race and ethnicity) than Latinos with 775 white victims of hate crimes and only 693 Latino victims. Latinos are still statistically more likely than white people to be the victims of a hate crime, but when it comes to sheer numbers, there were more white victims.

It should also be noted that law enforcement is usually more reluctant to address hate crimes against white people, requiring a higher standard of proof, so these numbers are underreported.

In another set of statistics that contradicts the dominant media narrative, 60% of anti-religious hate crimes targeted Jews, while only 13% targeted Muslims.

The media tends to dwell heavily on any incidents, no matter how slight, that involve Muslims, creating the impression in many polls that they face a constant torrent of persecution.

But even though the sizes of the Jewish and Muslim populations in America are fairly similar (with the Muslim population growing quickly while the Jewish population is declining), the vast majority of anti-religious hate crimes were aimed at Jews.

In an equally important statistic that few note, there were as many hate crimes against Christians as there were against Muslims. When the number of anti-Catholic, anti-Protestant, and attacks on other Christian denominations are tallied, they also come out to around 13%.

And yet the media will never even report the existence of anti-Christian bias attacks.

In 2019, 8.7% of the victims of hate crimes were white, 27% were black, 7.8% were Latino, 11.7% were Jewish, 2.5% were Christian, and another 2% were disabled.

But not all hate crimes are created equal. The 2019 tally includes only 51 murders, over 3,000 assaults, over 2,300 vandalism incidents, and over 2,200 intimidation cases. Bias intimidation is often a catchall term for some sort of non-criminal harassment. The actual number of hate crimes is serious, but is padded out with a large number of non-serious and non-criminal acts.

This is also where the statistical breakdowns become more troubling.

Of the racially motivated murders, 40 were committed by white people and 5 by black people. Of the bias rapes, 12 were committed by white people, and 13 by black people. Among bias aggravated assaults, 631 were committed by white people and 295 by black people. And among simple bias assaults, 1,023 were committed by white people and 505 by black people.

Among the most serious categories of crimes, those which involve physical harm, apart from murders, the picture doesn’t look anything like the one depicted by the media.

The purpose here is not to stigmatize any group of people, but to push back against a stigmatizing narrative.

America’s hate crime offenders are as diverse as its population.

A narrative has been mainstreamed that falsely claims that racism and all bigotry are a matter of power relationships. But violent hate crimes show that power does not have to be defined by net worth, home ownership, or any economic statistics. The origin of power was simple force.

That’s still what power is.

Power is not an academic concept. It’s not a theory. It’s as simple as punching someone in the face, neither up nor down, but laterally. Racism can be a theory. But often it’s a practice. Bigotry can be an attitude, but the simplest way of putting it into action is with violence.

Fighting racism with more racism by rewriting the moral and ethical codes of mankind to match a Marxist class warfare paradigm doesn’t make America more loving, only more hateful.

In 2007, 62.9% of the perpetrators of hate crimes were white, and another 20.8% were black.

By 2012, only 54% were white and 23% were black.

In 2019, the pattern continued with 52% of the perpetrators being white, and 24% black.

The number of known offenders meanwhile rose from 5,331 in 2012 to 6,406 in 2019.

The perpetrators of identity politics tell us that diversity will make America more tolerant, but the FBI statistics show all that diversity is doing is diversifying the perpetrators of hate crimes.

Identity politics no longer even pretends to be making America a more tolerant nation. The only thing that critical race theory has done is made us a more divided and hateful country.

The Democrat approach of fighting racism by becoming more racist and fighting crime by legalizing it hasn’t worked. Maybe it’s time we tried fighting crime, including hate crimes, with cops, and fighting racism by spending less time hating each other in the nation we all share.