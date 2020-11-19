http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BQe7lwj19x4/

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Rep.-elect Darrell Issa (R-CA) said that California’s coronavirus restrictions aren’t being fairly enforced and have “switched differently to a control thing at the state and at the local level,” and said that officials should “when in doubt, err on the side of liberty.”

Issa said, “It’s the lack of predictable, equal protection. In California, a marijuana dispensary is considered critical while a church isn’t. To be honest, the governor’s own Napa-based winery was open, while across the state, similar organizations, similar businesses were closed. And so, if you look at who’s opening, who’s winning, who’s losing, people who are losing are of the opinion that they’re being unfairly treated, and they are. As you know, when we began this process, it was about not swamping the healthcare system. It has switched differently to a control thing at the state and at the local level, often led by our Democratic leaders.”

He added, “The fact is is that risk is not being looked at properly in the workplace, in the home, or in fact, for our communities. And that’s where leaders have got to back off and use science and statistics and levels of capability of their healthcare systems, and when in doubt, err on the side of liberty. But that’s not happening in California. They’re not erring on the side of liberty. They’re erring on the side of control.”

