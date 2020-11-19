https://www.oann.com/japan-finance-minister-not-considering-another-cash-handout-for-households/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=japan-finance-minister-not-considering-another-cash-handout-for-households

FILE PHOTO: Japan’s Finance Minister Taro Aso answers a question during a news conference of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Fukuoka, Japan June 9, 2019. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

November 19, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday he was not currently thinking about giving households cash handouts for a second time.

Aso made his remarks in parliament when asked whether he would consider cash handouts as a means of providing a basic income to households.

