http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vRkzSU4VsDA/

Top Republicans on the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees Jim Jordan (OH) and James Comer (KY) flagged recent reports of 2020 election voting irregularities in a letter on Wednesday, and urged the committee chairmen to hold a hearing on them.

“We urge you to immediately convene hearings to examine the integrity of the 2020 election amid troubling reports of irregularities and improprieties,” they wrote in a letter to Chairmen Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Carolyn Maloney (D-NY).

“Given your role as leaders of a political party that spent four years baselessly calling into question the legitimacy of the 2016 election with debunked allegations of Russian collusion, you owe it to all Americans to fully examine allegations of actual election errors and misconduct,” they added.

In the letter, Jordan and Comer noted a 29-page report they released in September highlighting how Democrats across the country were pushing last-minute changes to state election laws and procedures. They wrote:

We warned that these dangerous initiatives would increase the risk of election-related crimes and errors, undermine the integrity of the electoral process, and cause lingering uncertainty about the results of the election for several days or weeks after Election Day. Democrats ignored this report, but many of our [predictions] have unfortunately come true.

They wrote, for example, how the Democrat majority on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in September “unilaterally extended the deadline” to receive mail-in and absentee ballots by three days after Election Day, and directed that ballots received without a postmark would be presumed to have been received in a timely manner.

“We warned in our report that this change would create ‘considerable risk for uncertainty and litigation’—and it did. Litigation about this last-minute change is currently pending before the U.S. Supreme Court, and Pennsylvania is still counting mail-in and absentee ballots,” they wrote.

They also highlighted allegations that local officials in some Pennsylvania counties restricted the ability of campaign watchers to properly observe officials processing absentee and mail-in ballots as they were reviewed, opened, counted, and recorded.

They also said said Democrats refused to clean up outdated and inaccurate voter registration rolls at the same time California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation in June that required election officials to hold an all-mail election.

They said after California began mailing ballots out, reports surfaced of voters receiving duplicate ballots, multiple ballots containing different versions of their name, and receiving ballots that belonged to someone else. One California county election official said in his county alone, “1,200 voters will get double or even triple ballots” and another official said “[i]t is common to receive more than one ballot.”

In one Los Angeles county, approximately 2,100 “faulty ballots” were sent to residents in Woodland Hills that repeated a list of state propositions twice and did not include a way to vote for the president of the United States.

In Georgia, they said, recent events also raised concerns. For example, they said, during a state audit, county officials unearthed over 5,000 previously uncounted ballots. Specifically, on November 16, 2020, Floyd County found 2,600 uncounted ballots that were scanned onto a memory card, but never uploaded into the initial ballot count, and on November 17, 2020, Fayette County discovered 2,755 uncounted ballots, and most recently, Walton County found 284 uncounted votes.

“These serious concerns give rise to the urgent need for congressional oversight of the integrity of the 2020 election. Our committees must conduct oversight hearings to ensure that Americans have faith in the integrity of our election. We ask that you work with us to schedule and plan these hearings as soon as possible. Thank you for your prompt attention to this request,” they wrote.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

