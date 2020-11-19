https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/joe-biden-makes-no-sense-struggles-speak-delivers-remarks-meeting-governors-video/

78-year-old Joe Biden on Thursday delivered remarks after meeting with the National Governors Association.

Biden was completely out of his mind and could barely spit out a sentence.

WATCH:

Joe Biden made absolutely no sense whatsoever when he tried to explain his plans to produce more masks and gloves.

Biden’s cognitive decline has actually gotten worse in just the last 60 days but the media refuses to acknowledge his inability to put together a coherent sentence.

“I’m going to — we’re going to impose the — we’re going to enforce the — excuse me, employ the defense, reconstruct the act, to be able to go out there and dictate companies build and do following things,” said Biden.

Huh?

Someone should tell old Joe Biden that President Trump already invoked the Defense Production Act in March of this year to expand production of PPE and ventilators.

WATCH:

Biden: “I’m going to — we’re going to impose the — we’re going to enforce the — excuse me, employ the defense, reconstruct the act, to be able to go out there and dictate companies build and do following things.” pic.twitter.com/LSNrlwufDG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 19, 2020

