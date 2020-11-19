https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/19/joe-pollak-live-tweets-trump-campaigns-path-to-victory-conference-still-gets-tagged-by-twitter-for-spreading-disputed-claims/

We’ve noticed there’s been a lot of interest in our earlier post about law professor Jonathan Turley live-tweeting the Trump campaign’s “Path to Victory” press conference and concluding that there “has not been a clear presentation of concrete evidence,” and time is running out.

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak also live-tweeted the press conference, and even though he noted to Twitter’s censors that he was only reporting what was being said and not endorsing it, Twitter still tagged some of his tweets with its “This claim is disputed” disclaimer. Whether President Trump has a path to re-election is in doubt, but it’s amazing how coordinated the media (including social media) has been in not letting there be any public questioning of whether Joe Biden won fair-and-square.

At the Trump campaign press conference, Giuliani says there is a pattern in the voting data that suggests “a plan from a centralized place” to commit voter fraud in big cities controlled by Democrats. https://t.co/b0py6cHGs3 Note to @Twitter censors: I am reporting, not endorsing — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 19, 2020

Giuliani explains that without observers watching mail-in ballots being opened, and without matching the signatures on envelopes to those on voter rolls, the ballots are “null and void,” especially when the outer envelopes are thrown away and cannot be reunited with the ballots. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 19, 2020

Next, Giuliani explains the Equal Protection Clause argument: voters in Democratic counties in Pennsylvania were allowed to “cure” defects in their mail-in ballots but voters in Republican counties, where the state law was applied as written, were not allowed to cure such defects — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 19, 2020

Giuliani says 15k of 17k provisional ballots in Pittsburgh were cast by people who were told that they had already voted by mail. Did they forget — or were Democrats filling out and assigning ballots to random people, hoping they would not show up? (Reporting, @Twitter censors.) — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 19, 2020

Why did election officials keep observers far away from the mail-in ballots, @RudyGiuliani asks? Because “you knew you were going to use those ballots to catch Biden up.” He also faults the media for “censorship” of legitimate claims. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 19, 2020

Giuliani quotes an affidavit of an election official in Detroit who swears she was instructed not to look for defects in absentee ballots; to backdate ballots to avoid having to sequester them per Supreme Court order; and not to check whether people were voting legally, or twice. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 19, 2020

I can’t vouch for the facts @RudyGiuliani is alleging but I wholeheartedly agree with his accusations against the media — that they have failed to cover the fraud claims fairly and have condoned the intimidation of Republicans, even the president’s lawyers. This is self-evident. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 19, 2020

Giuliani says that ballots marked only for Biden — some 60,000 to 100,000 — were “produced” quickly and, in some cases, triple-counted. He says there are 60 witnesses to this in Michigan. (Again @Twitter censors I’m reporting the press conference, not endorsing any allegations) — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 19, 2020

Giuliani notes that Wisconsin had a different law, with strict procedures for absentee ballots, requiring applications. He alleges that there were 60k ballots in Milwaukee, and 40k in Madison, where ballots were submitted without prior applications. (Reporting, @Twitter censors.) — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 19, 2020

Giuliani alleges that there were unusually large “overvotes” in Michigan and Wisconsin, which is why Republicans in Wayne County were reluctant to certify the result. He says some precincts had 2-3 times more voters than registered voters, or even residents. (Reporting, @Twitter) — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 19, 2020

Giuliani says George had double voters, out-of-state voters, and other problems. He says there will “probably” be a lawsuit in Arizona. Also says there were “significant” allegations of fraud in New Mexico and Virginia (tho maybe not enough votes to affect outcome in the latter). — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 19, 2020

Giuliani says that in certain states, the number of disputed votes is more than double the margin between the two candidates. He says that abuses in different states were too similar not to be part of a plan by Democrats to cheat. (I’m reporting, not endorsing, @Twitter censors.) — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 19, 2020

Giuliani alleges that @JoeBiden probably had advance knowledge of the plan — hence the “Freudian slip” about “voter fraud,” and the reluctance to campaign, perhaps indicating confidence that he did not need to do so. (Reporting, not endorsing, @Twitter censors.) — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 19, 2020

Next, Giuliani says, @SidneyPowell1 will present details of how ballots are counted in other countries, where they are vulnerable to hacking. She says there is “communist” money behind the Dominion voting machines, originally at the behest of late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 19, 2020

.@SidneyPowell1 says that the algorithm programmed into the Dominion system — allegedly discovered because the high turnout for Trump was unexpected — weighted Biden and Trump votes differently to help the former and hurt the latter. (Reporting, not endorsing, @Twitter censors) — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 19, 2020

Here’s @Twitter labeling one of my tweets despite a clear disclaimer that I am reporting what is being said at a news conference and not endorsing the allegations. I don’t know why they picked this one; perhaps the high number of retweets. (Maybe it’s the reason for the retweets) pic.twitter.com/4uzfIh2DqL — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 19, 2020

A reporter starts heckling — that’s the only way to describe a repeated, shouted question before questions are invited — as @JennaEllisEsq starts speaking. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 19, 2020

.@JennaEllisEsq is taking on the media, saying they usurped the power to declare the winner of the election before challenges are decided by the courts. This is about fair process, not the outcome. She assigns reading: Federalist 68, by Alexander Hamilton. https://t.co/kNpiQnGxce — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 19, 2020

Giuliani claims that there is enough evidence from irregularities in various states to overturn the election even without the Dominion allegations, which he says is also a national security matter, with ties to Venezuela and to left-wing donor George Soros. (Reporting, @Twitter.) — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 19, 2020

This article documents Smartmatic saying it is not owned by the Venezuelan government. But two owners are described as Venezuelan (with dual citizenship elsewhere). https://t.co/dwpRHhqpos — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 19, 2020

.@SidneyPowell1 says that a server was seized in Germany, but says she does not know if it was taken by “good guys or bad guys.” — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 19, 2020

Giuliani: “They picked the places where they could get away with it.” — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 19, 2020

If we agree with Rudy Giuliani on any point, it’s that last one. If Democrats did fool around with ballots, they sure picked the right cities and counties to do it in.

Breitbart’s John Nolte has a possible sighting:

I think I just saw the Kraken. — Let’s Start Our Own MAGA CHAZ! (@NolteNC) November 19, 2020

The Future Is Kraken. — Jona (John-uh) (@JonaGiammalva) November 19, 2020

Sidney was the Kraken all along 😁 — President-Elect ЯЏSSЇДИ-ЪФГ (@Mongo10) November 19, 2020

She was awesome — #FreeSpeech (@scottelam) November 19, 2020

Definitely a Kraken, a unshakable Kraken! — Chris Armiger (@Armi7119) November 19, 2020

Tip of the spear! — Sean Martineau (@scmartineau) November 19, 2020

Can confirm. — Krakenologist (@DrDathanPaterno) November 19, 2020

