We’ve noticed there’s been a lot of interest in our earlier post about law professor Jonathan Turley live-tweeting the Trump campaign’s “Path to Victory” press conference and concluding that there “has not been a clear presentation of concrete evidence,” and time is running out.

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak also live-tweeted the press conference, and even though he noted to Twitter’s censors that he was only reporting what was being said and not endorsing it, Twitter still tagged some of his tweets with its “This claim is disputed” disclaimer. Whether President Trump has a path to re-election is in doubt, but it’s amazing how coordinated the media (including social media) has been in not letting there be any public questioning of whether Joe Biden won fair-and-square.

Couldn’t agree more.

If we agree with Rudy Giuliani on any point, it’s that last one. If Democrats did fool around with ballots, they sure picked the right cities and counties to do it in.

Breitbart’s John Nolte has a possible sighting:

