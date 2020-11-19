https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/19/jonathan-turley-on-the-trump-campaigns-path-to-victory-press-conference-there-has-not-been-a-clear-presentation-of-concrete-evidence/

So, did you watch that absolutely bonkers “path to victory” press conference just held by Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis? If not, here’s Karl Rove’s summary via Fox News where he’s telling the Trump legal team it’s time to prove all of these allegations:

It’s just a fact that they’re running out of time at this point:

And law professor Jonathan Turley, who probably has been one of the friendliest legal pundits on the Trump campaign’s post-election legal strategy, had a rather sober assessment of the presser.

TL;DR: “There has not been a clear presentation of concrete evidence” and time is just about up.

THREAD (where he notably throws cold water on many of the claims made by Giuliani and company) ==>

***

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...