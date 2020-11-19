https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-state-department-cuts-financial-support-for-groups-declared-anti-semitic/
JUST IN: State Department Cuts Financial Support for Groups Declared ‘Anti-Semitic’
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed Thursday that the State Department will ban US funding for any organization it determines participates in anti-Semitic activities; including the movement to boycott Israel.
The post JUST IN: State Department Cuts Financial Support for Groups Declared ‘Anti-Semitic’ appeared first on Sean Hannity.