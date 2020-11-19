https://mediarightnews.com/kayleigh-mcenany-calls-out-wisconsin-election-board-trying-to-change-the-way-the-recount-laws-work/

Tonight, Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show to talk about the developments today regarding a recount of votes in Wisconsin.

Prior to her appearance, McEnany tweeted, “HOURS after @TeamTrump filed the Wisconsin recount petition, the Wisconsin Election Commission met to vote on amending the recount manual to make it more difficult to have an accurate recount. Vote result coming soon!”

HOURS after @TeamTrump filed the Wisconsin recount petition, the Wisconsin Election Commission met to vote on amending the recount manual to make it more difficult to have an accurate recount. Vote result coming soon! I will share details on @seanhannity at 9 pm ET! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 19, 2020

In a clip from McEnany’s appearance on the show, she told Hannity that “We filed this petition in Wisconsin for a recount in two counties… One of those counts says that in the state of Wisconsin, if you are indefinitely confined, you can cast an absentee ballot without showing voter ID.”

“Last election, 72,000 people did that, this election 240,000 people did that, presumably using COVID and fears of COVID as an excuse, so it was a way to circumvent voter ID,” McEnany explained.

McEnany continued, “We filed this recount petition and in it, we allege that we need to see the absentee voter applications because it’s an important aspect of Wisconsin law and they weren’t doing these applications, they were just giving people ballots.

“As we speak right now, you have the election board trying to change the way the recount laws work to make sure we’re not able to count those applications for absentee ballots,” McEnany concluded, suggesting there will be further developments.

.@KayleighMcEnany on Wisconsin recount: The #Wisconsin election board is trying to change the recount laws because they see how strong our recount petition is pic.twitter.com/ji2WiJTDqv — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 19, 2020

The Wisconsin Elections Commission announced earlier that they had “received a partial recount petition and a wire transfer from the Trump campaign for $3 million.”

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has received a partial recount petition and a wire transfer from the Trump campaign for $3 million.https://t.co/oUlTA5PbQ0 — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) November 18, 2020

The head of the commission Meagan Wolfe said that “We understand the eyes of the world will be on these Wisconsin counties over the next few weeks.”

“We remain committed to providing information about the process and assisting our county clerks by providing facts on the mechanics of a recount and status updates,” Wolfe added.

“We understand the eyes of the world will be on these Wisconsin counties over the next few weeks. We remain committed to providing information about the process and assisting our county clerks by providing facts on the mechanics of a recount and status updates,” Wolfe said. — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) November 18, 2020