Actor Kevin Sorbo is mocking California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) coronavirus curfew that requires residents of most counties to shelter at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily starting Saturday.

Gov. Newsom announced the curfew on Thursday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state. “Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier. This will take effect at 10pm on Saturday and remain for 1 month,” the governor tweeted.

Among the counties impacted by the curfew are Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside, Santa Cruz, Napa, and Santa Clara. Counties in central California that fall under the purple tier include Kern, Fresno, Kings, and San Luis Obispo.

Kevin Sorbo, who lives in California, mocked Gov. Newsom’s order while also questioning the effectiveness of lockdowns. “I almost got Covid back in august, thankfully I made it back to my house at 9:58 PM, right before the 10 PM curfew,” the Hercules actor tweeted.

I almost got Covid back in august, thankfully I made it back to my house at 9:58 PM, right before the 10 PM curfew — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) November 19, 2020

Sorbo also questioned the efficacy of government-mandated lockdowns.

If the first lockdown worked, why do we need a second one? If the first lockdown didn’t work, why would we do a second one? Just asking — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) November 19, 2020

The California curfew comes as Gov. Newsom is facing a scandal for attending a party at the exclusive French Laundry restaurant in Napa where guests failed to wear masks or practice social distancing, in direct contradiction of the governor’s own recommendations.

“I made a bad mistake,” the governor said. “Instead of sitting down I should have stood up and walked back and got in my car and drove to my house.”

Gov. Newsom said at the time that the dinner was outside. But photos obtained by FoxLA later showed the guests — which reportedly included members of the California Medical Association — dining and socializing indoors.

EXCLUSIVE: We’ve obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he’s in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020

