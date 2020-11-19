https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kurt-russell-actors-activism-goldie-hawn/2020/11/19/id/997890

It is not a call for censorship or much as just sound professional advice: Kurt Russell says actors should stick to their day jobs and stay out of politics.

It is hurting their place as actors and the industry, Russell told The New York Times.

“Totally,” Russell told the Times of actors staying out of making political statements. “I’ve always been someone who felt we are court jesters. That’s what we do.

“As far as I’m concerned, you should step away from saying anything so that you can still be seen by the audience in any character.”

Actors need to show some humility in public discourse, he continued.

“There’s no reason entertainers can’t learn just as much as anybody else about a subject, whatever it is,” Russell told the Times. “But I think that what’s sad about it is that they lose their status as a court jester. And I’m a court jester. That’s what I was born to do.”

Russell, 69, who is appearing again with Goldie Hawn, 75, in their Netflix sequel “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two” on Nov. 25, concluded actors should stay in their lane in society, lamenting the fact many are failing to do so.

“A court jester is the only one who can walk into the castle and put the king down as long as he doesn’t hit too close to home,” he told the Times. “I think that’s been a big, important part of all cultures throughout history, and I’d like to see it stay in ours.”

