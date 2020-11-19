https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/lara-trump-considering-2022-senate-bid-north-carolina/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – President Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump is considering a run for Senate in 2022 in her native North Carolina for a seat that will open with the retirement of Republican Sen. Richard Burr.

The contest could attract several Republicans because they do not have to challenge an incumbent and because the expectation is that the general election would be easier to win with President-elect Joe Biden in the White House. But if the president continues to carry weight with GOP primary voters in North Carolina in his post-presidency, Lara Trump could enter the Senate race as a top candidate.

“She’s very charismatic, she understands retail politics well, and has a natural instinct for politics,” colleague Mercedes Schlapp told the New York Times, which first reported the news of a possible bid. “In North Carolina, in particular, she’s a household name, and people know her. She worked really hard on the campaign and was very involved in a lot of decisions throughout.”

