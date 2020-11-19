https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/laratrumpnorthcarolina-senate/2020/11/19/id/997929

Could the next Trump to run for political office be the president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump?

The New York Times on Thursday reported that the North Carolina native has been telling “associates” she is considering a run for the U.S. Senate in her home state in 2022.

GOP Sen. Richard Burr has announced he’ll be retiring that year, and though the state has been trending Democratic in recent years, a Lara Trump run could keep the seat in GOP control.

Lara Trump served as a passionate advocate for the president during the reelection campaign and is popular in her home state. She and husband, Eric Trump, currently live in Westchester, New York, with their two children, including daughter Carolina, who is named for the state.

“She’s very charismatic, she understands retail politics well, and has a natural instinct for politics,” Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp, who traveled with Lara Trump during the campaign, told the Times. “In North Carolina, in particular, she’s a household name and people know her. She worked really hard on the campaign and was very involved in a lot of decisions throughout.”

But she could face GOP competition, including Rep. Mark Walker, whom the president himself has encouraged to seek the seat. Others include former Gov. Pat McCrory, North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore and former gubernatorial nominee Dan Forest.

The president’s current chief of staff Mark Meadows is a former congressman from the state, and could also toss his hat into the ring, the Times noted.

Lara Trump declined to comment on her plans.

